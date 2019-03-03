scorecardresearch
3 held in Gurgaon for smuggling rare contraband

Gurgaon, Mar 3 (PTI) The Gurgaon Police has arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling Methadone powder, a rare contraband, an officer said Sunday.Sudhir Singh, Vikash Singh and Deepak were arrested on Saturday from Dadawas bus stop in Pataudi, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said."The police team seized 1.8 kg of methadone from their possession. The accused confessed that the power was transported by Sudhir and Vikash from Mahendragarh," the officer added."The seized drug is worth around Rs 25 lakh in the international market and has a great demand in the national capital region being a popular drug in rave parties," the officer added. PTI CORR RHL

