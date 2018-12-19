3 held in Shimla after 68 gram heroin was seized from them

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) Three people were arrested in two separate incidents after a total of 68 grams heroin was found in their possession here, police said Wednesday. Rishu Vehak (26), resident of Kandiali village in Kumarsain tehsil, and Navin Verma (24), belonging to Shilaru village in Theog tehsil, were nabbed after 59.59 grams heroin was found in their car in the Shogi area here Tuesday night, they added.Rahul Salhotra (24), resident of Summerhill locality, was arrested the same day after 7.86 grams heroin was found on him, officials said.Two separate cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act have been registered against them, they said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI DJI IJT