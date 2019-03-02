3 held with charas in J&K's Samba

/R Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested after 1.65 kg of charas was recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said. A police party intercepted three persons moving under suspicious circumstances at Birpur near Bari Brahmana and recovered the contraband, an official said. The accused -- Sultan Mohammad, Mohammad Rafiq and Rohit Rana -- were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official added. PTI TASHMB