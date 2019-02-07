3 houses damaged by lightning in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Three houses were damaged in lightning strikes in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official said Thursday.Nobody was injured in the incident in the district's Palampur tehsil on Wednesday night, the official said. Dhruv Sharma's house caught fire after lightning hit it while the houses of Khinni Devi and Dalip Singh developed cracks, he said. PTI DJI PTI ANBANB