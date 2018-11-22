3 Hry cops suspended after Delhi bizman levels kidnapping, extortion allegations

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Three policemen of Haryana Police's Special Task Force were suspended after a Delhi businessman alleged that they kidnapped him in the national capital last month and extorted Rs 19 lakh for his release.The three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector rank police official, have been suspended after preliminary inquiry by the state police into the allegations, a senior Haryana Police official said Thursday."During preliminary inquiry, we found something fishy against these three STF members... extortion and other allegations were made against them... They have been placed under suspension and a regular departmental inquiry was launched against them," DIG (STF), Bhondsi, B Satheesh Balan, said over the phone.He said as the nature of allegations made against the three policemen was serious, they had been immediately placed under suspension.The victim, an electronic goods shop owner in Delhi, had alleged that the three kidnapped him at gunpoint and released after extorting the money.The Haryana police had set up the STF with an aim to deal with organised crime and crackdown on drug peddlers. PTI SUN CKCK