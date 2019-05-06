3 including 2 cops killed in road accident

Badaun (UP), May 6 (PTI) Three persons including two policemen were Monday killed when a police vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a roadways bus near Bankoda village in Wazirganj area here, police said Sub Inspector Sahdev Singh (48), constable Sudhir (35) and Kalicharan, an accused in a dacoity case were killed while two sub-inspectors-- Satyasen and Vikaram Singh were injured in the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said. The injured were hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, Tripathi said, adding that the matter is being probed. PTI CORR ABN RHL