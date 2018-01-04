3 individuals sell Apollo Pipes shares worth Rs 113 cr

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Shares of Apollo Pipes worth over Rs 113 crore were today sold by three individuals through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Vinay Gupta, Neera Gupta and Meenakshi Gupta disposed of 10.19 lakh, 3.23 lakh and 3.87 lakh shares, respectively.

While Vinay Gupta offloaded the shares for a total sum of Rs 66.96 crore, Neera Gupta and Meenakshi Gupta sold their scrips for Rs 21.09 crore and Rs 25.40 crore, respectively.

Among the buyers of the shares were Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and Param Capital.

Sameer Gupta, the promoter of Apollo Pipes (formerly known as Amulya Leasing & Finance), had sold 17.63 lakh shares of the firm for Rs 98.22 crore in a bulk deal on December 28.

Shares of Apollo Pipes ended 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 713.90 apiece on BSE today. PTI VRN SBT