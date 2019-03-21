3 injured as man out on bail opens fire in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Three persons were seriously injured after a man out on bail fired on them during a clash in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.The incident took place at Muthbad village under Bhora Kalan police station, SP (Rural) Alok Kumar said. Old enmity between the groups lead to the clash during which Ankit alias Ritha, who was out on bail, opened fire on Ritesh, Sonu and Ankit Kashyap, he said. The injured trio was taken to a hospital where they are in critical condition, the officer said.Security has been tightened in the village in the wake of the incident, police added. PTI CORR AD SRY