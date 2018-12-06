3 injured in blast at IISc critical, says hospital  

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (PTI) The three technicians injured in the blast at a lab in the Indian Institute of Science here Wednesday remained critical, hospital sources said. The condition of Naresh Kumar (33), Kartik Shenoy and Athulya Uday Kumar (24) is critical but "haemodynamically" (relating to blood circulation) stable, M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, said in a release Thursday. "A team of doctors are attending to the three people," it said Naresh Kumar and Kartik Shenoy were 'stable on ventilator' while Athulya Uday Kumar was 'awake, conscious and talking.' However, Athulya could not recall what exactly happened the moment the blast occurred, sources told PTI. A suspected cylinder blast had killed a 32-year old technician and injured three technicians during an experiment in the laboratory of Hypersonics and Shockwave research of the Aerospace Department of IISc. The technicians of a private start-up company were involved in some experiment when the explosion suddenly occurred at around 2.20 pm PTI GMS NVG ROH TVSTVS