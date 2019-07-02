3 injured in clash in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday in a village in Miranpur area when two persons -- Intakhab and Imran -- started arguing when the latter was levelling his plot, the police said. The heated argument between the two turned into a violent group clash in which fire arms were also used, Miranpur police station incharge Pankaj Tyagi said. The injured, Imran, Farman and Naseema, were admitted to a hospital here and an investigating is on, the officer said. PTI CORR ADHMB