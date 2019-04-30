3 injured in clashes between two groups in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 30 (PTI) At least three people were injured in clashes between two groups of the same community over a financial dispute here, the police said on Tuesday.The brawl took place at Kawal village under Jansath Police Station on Monday evening, SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi said.Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by arresting five people, he said.The injured-- Nasrin, Shahrukh and Sattar were shifted to hospital. PTI CORR RHL