3 juveniles apprehended for stealing idols from temple

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly robbing articles and idols from a temple in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said Saturday. Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said that the burglary at Gufa Mandir in Shalimar Bagh took place on June 1 night. During investigation, footage of around 80 CCTV cameras were examined and on the basis of which, it was noticed that three boys came to the temple after stealing a cart from Shalimar Bagh. They fled from the temple after stealing some articles and went to Jahangir Puri, police said. The juveniles, who work at a scrap shop, were apprehended and the robbed articles were recovered from their possession, they said, adding the owner of shop is on the run. PTI NIT NIT SMNSMN