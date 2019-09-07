3 kg heroin recovered near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Pb), Sep 7 (PTI) Three packets of heroin with street value of Rs 15 crore was seized by the BSF personnel near the India-Pakistan border here Saturday morning, officials said here. The packets, each containing one kg of the contraband, were hidden in a tyre tube which was covered with water hyacinth, they said. The Border Security Force sleuths, who were patrolling the Sutlej river area in a boat, recovered heroin near Shameke border outpost at 7 am, they added. Street value of a drug is the price for which it is sold illegally to its users. PTI COR CHS CK