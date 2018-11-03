3 killed, 1 injured as bikes collide in HP

Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI) Three people were killed and one person was injured when two motorcycles collided-head on in Jawalamukhi sub-division of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district Saturday evening, police said. The accident occurred in Purtiyala village at 4.05 pm, they said. Two people died on the spot, whereas the third person succumbed to injuries at a hospital here. PTI DJI SNESNE