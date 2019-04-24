3 killed, 11 injured as landslide hits mini-bus in JK's Doda

Jammu, April 24 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and 11 injured when a mini-bus came under a huge boulder after a landslide hit a stretch of road in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, officials said. The mini-bus was on its way to Gandoh from Thathri, when a big rock hit it at Piyakul belt in the afternoon, they said. Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Gandoh Bhallesa, Nawaz Khanday confirmed the casualties. Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mohd Anwar Banday said preliminary reports suggest that the mini-bus, which was crossing the muddy patch, apparently came under debris and rocks due to the landslide. Locals and police immediately reached the spot and after rescuing the passengers, shifted the injured ones to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Kahara. The identification of those dead or injured in the incident is not known yet. PTI CORR/AB CK