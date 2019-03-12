3 killed, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) Two women and an one-year-old baby were killed and 18 others injured when a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said Tuesday.Around 30 people were returning from a shrine on the vehicle late Monday evening when the incident occurred near the Sai Baba nursery turn in Khaira Bhabhoota village, Supritendent of Police (Mirzapur) Amit Kumar said.Ayush (1), Rinku Devi (35) and Devanti (50) died in the accident, he said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at the Lalganj hospital.The vehicle overturned while trying to overtake another tractor, Kumar said. PTI CORR SAB AD IJT