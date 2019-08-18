3 killed, 22 go missing as heavy rains lash U'khand

Dehradun, Aug 18 (PTI) Three people were killed and around 22 went missing as heavy rains lashed Uttarakhand on Sunday, razing houses to ground and uprooting trees in the state. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district late on Saturday night flooded the tributaries of the Yamuna river which wreaked havoc in Arakot, Sanel, Makudi and Tikochi villages, flattening a number of houses. One woman was killed in Makudi village of the district, while seven went missing as a dozen houses were flattened in the hamlet. Another body was recovered in Sanel, where five people went missing. Ten more persons were reported missing in Arakot village, according to the state Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) here. The third death was reported from Rakhwan village of Tehri district, where a tree fell on a woman killing her on the spot, it said. Efforts were made to reach the rain-affected areas by helicopters but it could not be possible due to bad weather with heavy rains lashing the region, State Disaster Managementr Secretary S Murugesan said. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said he has sought the help of the district magistrates of Dehradun and Shimla, the capital of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, in rescue operations. Police, ITBP, SDRF and Red Cross teams have been rushed to the rain-affected areas but rescue operations are being hampered by incessant rains, Chauhan said. In view of the MeT department's prediction of heavy rains, he has announced closure of schools and Anganwadi centres on Monday. Dehradun District Magistrate C Ravishankar has also declared a holiday in schools on Monday in apprehension of heavy showers. Chauhan has asked officials to be on the alert and keep satellites and disaster equipment ready to deal with any emergency. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also asked officials to evacuate people trapped in Uttarkashi and make relief material available to them. Chardham yatra routes are also blocked by the debris of landslides at various points affecting the yatra partially, the SEOC said. The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad and Tangri, Kedarnath highway at Banswada and Jamu Nursery, Gangotri NH at Harshil, Badeti and Helgugad and Yamunotri highway at Dabarkot, it said. Landslide on Kailash-Mansarovar route has also affected the pilgrimage with devotees being moved to safe places, it added. A heavy boulder fell on the landslide prone Dhapa village of Munsiyari sub-division of Pithoragarh district that received 93 mm of rain in 12 hours, prompting the administration to shift 10 families residing in the village to safe places. According to the district disaster management office, the road to Munsiyari from Jauljibi is closed due to rains for the last 12 hours. "Munsiyari town is not affected, Thal route to the town is open", SDM Bhagat Singh said. PTI ALM SNESNE