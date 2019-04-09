3 killed, 24 injured in bus accident in UP

Badaun (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Three people were killed and 24 others injured after a bus overturned on the Badaun-Usavan road here on Tuesday, police said. Two youths and a woman, Sangeeta Devi (30), were killed in the accident, Superintendent of Police, City, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, said.They died on the spot and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the youths, he said. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital.PTI CORR SAB ANBANB