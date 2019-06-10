3 killed, 27 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Rajasthan's Baran

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Two women and a boy were killed and 27 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Rajasthan's Baran district on Monday, police said.The vehicle was going to Kota from Baran when the incident occurred in the Mangrol area, they said.The driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and fell into a roadside riverbed, Mangrol Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Kumar Bhargava said.He added that two women -- Sona (18) and Sanju (35) -- and a boy, Sonu (15), were killed in the accident.The condition of two among the injured was critical, Bhargava said.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and condoled the deaths."Sad to learn about a tractor trolley accident near Rakaspuria in Mangrol, Baran, in which people have lost lives and many are injured. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," he said in a tweet.A case was lodged against the driver of the vehicle, who was on the run, the SHO said. PTI SDA AD RC