3 killed as autorickshaw overturns after hitting divider in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Three people were killed and one more was injured Friday when their autorickshaw overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a divider at a high speed in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony, police said.Ashok (18), Devraj (23) and Ram Singh (40) died of injuries sustained in the accident, while Amar Singh (25) was undergoing treatment, officials said, adding that all victims were residents of the Nehru Nagar area in south Delhi.Amar Singh informed police that all four of them worked at a catering house and were returning home from Jaitpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.He alleged that the autorickshaw was going at a very fast speed and the driver lost control of the three-wheeler as he tried to clean the windscreen while driving and hit a divider, the DCP said.The driver, identified as Vijender, was later apprehended, police said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI NIT AMP IJT