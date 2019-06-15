3 killed as car hits stationary truck in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Three people were killed and another injured on Saturday when their car collided with a stationary truck in Jaipur rural area, police said.The incident occurred on Dausa-Manoharpur highway. The car coming from Dausa rammed into the truck parked outside an eatery, they said.The deceased have been identified as Tarachand Jain (60), his brother Rameshchand Jain (55) and Sunil Jain (45), all residents of Sikar district.Bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said. PTI AG NSDNSD