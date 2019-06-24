3 killed as jeep rams tree in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Three persons were killed after the jeep they were travelling in went out of control and rammed a tree in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said. The deceased Satveer Meghwal (36), Vijay Sain (36) and Mahendra Prasad (45), from Dev Road falling in Pilani Police Station area, were going to Chidawa when their vehicle hit the tree near Kalu Ki Dhani, they said. The bodies were handed over to family members for last rites, police said. PTI AG INDIND