3 killed as tempo collides with dumper in UP

Pratapgarh, Jun 1 (PTI) Three people lost their lives and nine injured when their tempo collided with a stationary dumper, police said Saturday.According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening in Ratipur village on the Ayodhya-Praygaraj road.SHO Kotwali Ravindra Srivastava said the accident took place when the driver of the ill-fated tempo lost control over the vehicle and collided with a stationary dumper.The deceased have been identified as Malti (55), Bhagwanta (65) and Geeta (50).Nine people injured in the incident were first admitted in the districthospital and then referred to Medical College, Prayagraj, for further treatment, the police officer said.The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR NAV NSDNSD