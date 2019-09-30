3 killed as tractor-trolley crushes auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed and as many injured after a speeding tractor-trolley rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday, police said.The head-on collision between the two vehicles took place in the afternoon near Banthla post, Loni's Station House Officer (SHO) Bijendra Bhadana said.He said while the boy, Shiva, died on the spot, his mother Keshwati (40) and other passengers in the auto -- Rakesh (50), Kaluwa (45), Shenser Pal (59) -- and auto driver Gaffar (60) sustained injuries.The five injured were rushed to the GTB Hospital in Shahdara where Keshwati and Rakesh succumbed to injuries, while others are undergoing treatment, the officer said.The tractor-trolley has been seized but its driver managed to flee, he said. PTI CORR AD SOMSOM