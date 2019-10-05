3 killed as tractor-trolley rams into motorcycle in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Three men were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred on Lucknow-Hardoi road near Hardaspur under Kotwali Kachauna police station limits on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi said.He said Sripal (32), Gokaran (40) and Lalit (45) were returning home when the tractor-trolley rammed into their motorcycle. The three men were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Sripal and Gokaran brought dead and later Lalit succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, the SP said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI CORR SAB ADAD