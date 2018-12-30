3 killed as truck hits bullock cart in Bareilly

Bareilly, Dec 30 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a truck hit a bullock cart here on Sunday morning, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said, "The accident took place at Champatpur village. The deceased were identified as Rambharose, 40, Jogendra, 32, and Ganeshi Devi, 34. The injured were taken to hospitals and are undergoing treatment." While the driver of the truck managed to flee the spot, police managed to detain the helper of the vehicle, the SSP said, adding the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAV INDIND