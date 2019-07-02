3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck under the Nizamabad police station area here, police said Tuesday. The victims were returning from a function late Monday night when the accident occurred near the Nizamabad turn, they added. Abdur Rehman and Saqib died on the spot and Wasim succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital Tuesday morning, the officials said. All three were in their twenties, they said, adding that the bodies have been sent for an autopsy. PTI COR SAB IJT