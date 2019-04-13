3 killed as van rams into tree in UP's Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur (UP), April 13 (PTI) Three persons were killed while four others injured when the van in which they were travelling rammed into a tree after being hit by a truck on Bhira-Lakhimpur highway in Uttar Pradesh, police said Saturday.The incident took place in Phoolbehar area on Friday night in which van driver Rajesh Verma (30), Mauji Lal (55) and Jagjiwan (40), all residents of Gaura village, were killed at the spot, they said.The four injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their conditions were stated to be stable.The truck driver managed to flee from the spot. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM