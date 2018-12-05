3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) Three people were killed after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district Wednesday, police said.The vehicle slipped and rolled down from the road near Nandpur-Bhajanu area under Jubbal police station limits, they added.Officials said that the bodies were being sent to nearby hospital for postmortem exam.Further details are awaited. PTI DJI SOMSOM