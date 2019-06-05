3 killed in accident in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (JK), June 5 (PTI) Three people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, officials said.The accident occurred in the Barrian area here when a speeding van skidded off the road and overturned, they said.One person died on the spot, while seven others were rushed to a hospital with injuries, the officials said.Later, two more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, they added. PTI Corr/AB AD IJT