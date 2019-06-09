scorecardresearch
3 killed in as motorcycle rams into truck in UP

Mau (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Three persons died, when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck near here, police said on Sunday.Sachin (29), Ravi (30) and Rajiv (32) died in the accident that took place on Saturday night at Nugpur Navada village, they said.The deceased were returning from Varanasi after attending the cremation of one of their acquaintance, they said, adding that the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. PTI CORR NAV RHL

