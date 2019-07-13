3 killed in Delhi factory fire

(Eds: Updating toll) New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed in a massive fire at a factory in the national capital on Saturday, police said. The fire broke out at the hardware factory in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area around 9 am, according to fire officials. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said two women and a man died in the fire. According to the fire officials, the information about the blaze was received at 9.25 am and 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. PTI NIT CK