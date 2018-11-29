3 killed in fire at Reliance Industries rubber plant in Guj

Vadodara (Guj), Nov 29 (PTI) Three people were killed in a fire that broke out in a section of the rubber plant at the Reliance Industries' complex here Thursday, the company said. The blaze erupted in the PBR2 (polybutadiene rubber) plant here, the company said in a statement. "In an unfortunate incident this morning, a fire broke out in PBR2 plant of the Vadodara complex. The fire was restricted to one section of the plant and timely action by Reliance fire fighting team helped in quickly extinguishing the fire," it said. Three contractual workers, who were injured in the mishap, later succumbed to injuries despite best efforts of the medical team, it said. "Our prayers and sympathies are with their families in their time of grief and we will support the families to overcome their personal tragedy," the company said. An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, the statement said, adding that the rest of the complex continued with normal operations. PTI CORR GK SOM SOM MINMIN