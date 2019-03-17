3 killed in motorcycle-trolley collision in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Three persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tractor in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.The incident occurred in Khidirpur village on the Lucknow-Allahabad road late Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivji Shukla said.Ranjeet Saroj (32), Mukesh Sharma (27) and Mahesh Gupta (19) were rushed to a community health centre in Kunda where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI CORR NAV AD NSDNSD