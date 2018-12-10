scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

3 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Dholpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Three family members, including a one-year-old girl were killed Monday when a tractor hit their motorcycles here, the police said.Yashveer (22) and Mahendra Singh (22), were returning home from a function on two separate bikes when the tractor hit them near Indrawali crossing on Rajakheda-Dholpur road, Superintendent of Police D D Singh said.Yashveer, his relative Pushpa Devi (25) and her daughter Varsha, who were riding pillion, died on the spot, while critically injured Mahendra was taken to a hospital, the police said.The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, they said.A case was registered against the tractor driver who fled from the spot after the accident, they added. PTI CORR AG RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos