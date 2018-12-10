3 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Dholpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Three family members, including a one-year-old girl were killed Monday when a tractor hit their motorcycles here, the police said.Yashveer (22) and Mahendra Singh (22), were returning home from a function on two separate bikes when the tractor hit them near Indrawali crossing on Rajakheda-Dholpur road, Superintendent of Police D D Singh said.Yashveer, his relative Pushpa Devi (25) and her daughter Varsha, who were riding pillion, died on the spot, while critically injured Mahendra was taken to a hospital, the police said.The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, they said.A case was registered against the tractor driver who fled from the spot after the accident, they added. PTI CORR AG RHL