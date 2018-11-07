scorecardresearch
3 killed in road accident in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Three people were killed and another was injured when a car was hit by a truck in Mohanganj Bazar here on Wednesday, police said. Four occupants of the car were injured in the accident in the district in Uttar Pradesh. They were rushed to a hospital where three of them died. The victims were yet to be identified, the police said, adding that a probe was on. PTI CORR ABN SMNSMN

