3 labourers dead after tractor overturns

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Three labourers died and two others sustained serious injuries when a tractor-trailer carrying bricks overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred on the Bhira-Palia Kalan road near Bhira Kheri town, a police officer said. The deceased have been identified as Arif (35), Tara Chand (32) and Bhagwan Das (35), all residents of Pilibhit district, said Bhira police station incharge Anil Kumar. The injured were rushed to the Palia Kalan health centre. The victims were labourers at a brick-kiln and were on their way to offload bricks, Kumar added. PTI COR SABHMB