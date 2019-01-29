3 labourers electrocuted to death while erecting pole of telecom firm in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Three labourers were Tuesday electrocuted to death while erecting pole of a private telecom company in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said.Subhash (40), Udayveer (30) and Anup (25) died in Baradari area of the district, they said.Police have registered an FIR against the contractor, who was given task of installing the pole, as proper measures were not taken.Officials said they are probing the incident and bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem examination. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM