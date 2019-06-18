3 members of family killed in road accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 18 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday near Mirna village in the district. The deceased were identified as Afsana Begum (30), her seven-year-old daughter Shiba and nephew Irfan (22), police said, adding that bodies were sent for postmortem. The driver of the car was arrested, they added. PTI CORR SNESNE