3 members of marriage party killed in road accident in Punjab

Ludhiana (Punjab), Apr 29 (PTI) Three members of a marriage party were killed and another two suffered serious injuries Monday when the SUV they were travelling in hit a crop harvesting machine parked on the roadside near here, police said. The accident occurred about 15 km away from here near Sahnewal on GT road and two of the deceased are women, Station House Officer (SHO), Sahnewal, Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh said. The injured were rushed to a local hospital and their condition is stated to be serious, he said. The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was coming from Jagadhri in Haryana, the SHO said.