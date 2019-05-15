3 members of Moradabadi gang arrested

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Three members of the Moradabadi gang were arrested for allegedly being involved in several cases of burglary in posh areas of Delhi and its peripherals, police said Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Rangpuri area and police arrested Sharif (50), Fahim (26), both residents of Moradabad in Uttra Pradesh, and Shahid (44), a resident of Usman Pur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devendra Arya said. Sharif, kingpin of the gang, along with his nephews Fahim and Shahid used to conduct a recce in the posh areas of Delhi and NCR during day time as vegetable sellers. The trio used to break-in and rob the houses which were already locked, the DCP said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Sharif was a notorious criminal and several cases were registered against him at Moradabad police station. Police seized one loaded country-made pistol, two knives and one scooter from their possession, the DCP said. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE