3 men arrested for attacking sister with acid over her relationship

(Eds: Updates with crime motive, corrects 3rd accused's details) Noida, Jun 3 (PTI) Three men were arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly trying to kill their sister by attacking her with acid as they were opposed to her relationship with a man, police said Monday.The 22-year-old woman was found dumped on a roadside near Kot village in Dadri area on May 9 with severe burn injuries and a disfigured face, they said.According to officials, while two of the brothers were allegedly directly involved in the attack, the third has been arrested for supporting the conspiracy. The two bothers, with alleged direct involvement, were absconding since the attack last month and had a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest. "They were arrested yesterday (Sunday) near the Railway Road crossing in Dadri, while the third brother was held from Dadri bus stand," a police spokesperson said. Describing the incident, officials said the two accused took their sister out of their home in Gulavati village of Bulandshahr district on pretext of taking her for a drive. During the drive, they splashed acid on her face and pushed her out of the vehicle, the officials said, adding that she was later found lying unconscious and badly injured by a passerby who alerted the police.She was taken to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she is under treatment and out of danger, the officials said."The brothers had discovered that she was in a relationship with a man and were dead against it. That is why they decided to do this," Station House Officer, Dadri, Neeraj Malik told PTI.He said the accused are real brothers and are aged between 25 and 30 years.A case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326A (acid attack) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police spokesperson said.The National Commission of Women (NCW) had also taken note of the attack and written to Uttar Pradesh Police Chief O P Singh, requesting him to take action in the case and also enforce a complete ban on the sale of acid. PTI KIS TIRTIR