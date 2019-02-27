3 men, wanted in Delhi-NCR for robberies, held after gunfight

Noida (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Three robbers, wanted in a dozen criminal cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Delhi-NCR, were arrested after a gunfight with police here Wednesday, officials said.The encounter happened in the evening during checking at Chilla-Delhi border road in Sector 14A when the policemen tried to stop a vehicle without registration number, they said."Instead of stopping, the occupants opened fire at the police team, drawing retaliatory fire in which two occupants were injured," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.While two of them were injured, one was arrested and another managed to give police the slip, he said, adding the wounded were taken to hospital for treatment.Those arrested have been identified as Farhan Ahmed, from Delhi, Furqaan Qureshi and Rizwan Qureshi, from Bulandshahr, and also the injured, the SSP said.Their fourth accomplice, who managed to escape, has been identified as Shahzaad Qureshi, also from Bulandshahr, he said.A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on his arrest, police said.According to the police, the accused have been involved in at least a dozen cases of robberies in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi.On February 4, they had attacked a BMW car in Noida and robbed the family off their jewellery and valuables.Three illegal firearms along with ammunition was recovered from the trio during the arrest and their Honda city car has been impounded, the police said. PTI KIS ABHABH