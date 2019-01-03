3 militants killed in J&K encounter

(Eds: Adding details) Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Three militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, the Army said. The security forces launched an anti-insurgency operation in the higher reaches of Tral area in the morning following information about the presence of at least two militants in the forests. The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants, who were hiding, opened fire, an Army officer said. "Three militants have been killed, while one soldier was injured in the operation," the officer said. The deceased have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Bhat alias Abu Huraira, Shakoor Ahmad Parray alias Jaffar and Tawseef Ahmad Thoker alias Abu Talha, a police spokesperson said. As per the police records, Zubair was affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), while Shakoor and Tawseef belong to the Hizbul Mujahideen, the spokesperson said. The three were wanted in connection with attacks on security establishments and civilians. It was a combined group of JeM and Hizb outfits, he said. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added. PTI MIJHMB