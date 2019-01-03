3 militants killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Three militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, the Army said. The security forces launched an anti-insurgency operation in the higher reaches of Tral area in the morning following information about the presence of at least two militants in the forests, an Army official said. The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants, who were hiding, opened fire, the officer said. "Three militants have been killed, while one soldier was injured in the operation," the officer said. Further details, including the identity and affiliation of the slain militants, are awaited, he added. PTI MIJHMB