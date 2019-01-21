3 militants killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday, the Army said. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Hapatnaar area following information about the presence of militants in the area, an official said. The search operation turned into a gun battle after the militants opened fire on the security forces. Three militants were killed in the operation, the official said, adding that the identity and affiliation of them were being ascertained. Reports of stone-pelting were received from some parts of Budgam and Pulwama districts, while authorities suspended Internet connection in some areas as a precautionary measure. PTI MIJHMB