3 minors die in wall collapse in UP

Jaunpur (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Three children died Friday after a wall fell on them in Rehti village in Jalalpur area, police said. Ayush (12), Ashjad (6) and Shivhari (8) died on the spot, said Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP) Rural Sanjay Rai.The bodies were retrieved from the debris by the villagers, police said, adding that the matter was being probed. PTI CORR ABN MAZ RHL