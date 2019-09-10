3 more held for freeing murder accused from police station

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) The police have arrested three more men who were part of a group that barged into a police station in Alwar district, opening fire with an AK-47 rifle to free an accomplice wanted in five murder cases. The incident had taken place at the Behror police station on September 6, when a group of 10-15 men fired around 45 rounds to free Vikram Gujjar (28), alias Papla, a resident of Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana. Till now, police have arrested five people. Those arrested on Tuesday were identified as Jagan Khatana (22), Subhash Gurjar (21) and Mahipal Gurjar (19), ADG (SOG and ATS) Anil Paliwal said. Two other accused--Vinod Swami and Kailash Chandra--were arrested on September 7. A team from the Behror police station of Bhiwadi in Alwar district had arrested Vikram Gurjar on Thursday night last week with Rs 31.90 in cash and kept him in a lock-up. Papla's accomplices attacked the Behror police station next morning, got him free from the lock-up and escaped. Different police teams are looking for Papla and his accomplices at various locations in Rajasthan and Haryana. Two head constables were terminated from service while a DSP, SHO and two other policemen were suspended on Monday night for laxity. BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria too castigated police and the state government for the incident, alleging "poor" law and order situation. Papla is a notorious criminal from Haryana carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. PTI SDA RDKRDKRDK