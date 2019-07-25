3 Naxals killed in encounter in Bihar

Patna, Jul 25 (PTI) Three Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area of Bihar's Gaya district on Thursday, officials said.The firefight took place around noon between the ultras and a joint team of the CRPF's CoBRA squad and district police in the Chakarabandh area of the district, they said.As the guns fell silent, the bodies of three Maoists were found in the spot, the officials said, adding that seven guns, including an AK-47 and three INSAS rifles, and some improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered.The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) led the operation, they said.The area is being thoroughly searched. PTI NES IJT