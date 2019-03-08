3 new information commissioners administered oath in Haryana

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya Friday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the three newly appointed state information commissioners. The three new information commissioners are Lt. Gen Kamal Jit Singh (Retd), Kamaldeep Bhandari and Jai Singh Bishnoi. The swearing-in ceremony was organised at the Raj Bhavan here. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Transport minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Minister of State for Cooperation Manish Grover and Chief Secretary D S Dhesi were also present on the occasion, according to an official release. Jai Singh Bishnoi has served as chairman of forum for redressal of consumer grievances of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Member of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Member of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission, it said. Lt. Gen Kamal Jit Singh (Retd) has served on different eminent positions in the Indian Army and Kamaldeep Bhandari has served as Commissioner under the Right to Service Commission. PTI CHS SNESNE